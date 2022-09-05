Police arrest suspect in Waianae after man in his 60s seriously hurt in stabbing

Honolulu police arrested a 43-year-old man after a stabbing in Leeward Oahu this morning.

Officers responded to a report of a stabbing at a Waianae home before 9 a.m.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services personnel treated a man in his 60s and took him in serious condition to a hospital.

Police said another victim, a man in his 30s, was in stable condition, but details on his injuries were not released.

The suspect and victims are acquaintances, according to police.

Officers arrested the suspect at the 85-200 block of Farrington Highway in Waianae on suspicion of second-degree attempted murder.

Honolulu police did not release further details on the stabbing.