Magnitude-4.0 earthquake shakes Hawaii island

A magnitude-4.0 earthquake was felt by Hawaii island residents at 2:23 p.m. today, but officials said the temblor was too weak to cause major damage.

The quake occurred 7 miles east-northeast of Pahala at a depth of 20 miles below sea level. It had no apparent effect on Mauna Loa or Kilauea volcanoes, according to a news release from the U.S. Geological Survey.

Aftershocks are possible in coming days to weeks, USGS officials said.

The earthquake was part of the seismic swarm under the Pahala area that has been occurring since 2019, they said.