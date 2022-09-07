Man, 43, charged with attempted murder in Waianae stabbing

Prosecutors charged a 43-year-old man after he allegedly attacked a 63-year-old man with a knife in Waianae Monday.

Dennis Medeiros Jr. was charged with second-degree attempted murder, first-degree burglary and kidnapping. His aggregate bail is set at $500,000.

The attack occurred at Kauhale Kamaile, a 16-unit modular housing project at 85-248 Farrington Highway Monday morning.

A criminal complaint filed against Medeiros at Honolulu District Court today alleged he unlawfully entered the unit while armed with a knife and assaulted the victim.

The victim sustained a rib fracture and lacerations to his torso, hand and neck. Honolulu police said the victim is in stable condition.

Police noted Medeiros and the victim are acquaintances. The motive for the attack is unknown at this time.

Medeiros has a criminal record of one misdemeanor conviction for cruelty to animals and two petty misdemeanor convictions and a violation for disorderly conduct.

According to the city, Kauhale Kamaile was built in 2018 to provide housing for homeless families or families on the verge of becoming homeless.