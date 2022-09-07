Joey Yellen to start at QB for UH against No. 4 Michigan

Joey Yellen will be the University of Hawaii football team’s starting quarterback for Saturday’s road game against fourth-ranked Michigan in Ann Arbor, Mich.

Head coach Timmy Chang announced the decision to reporters following today’s 2-hour practice at the Ching Complex. The Rainbow Warriors are scheduled to depart this afternoon.

Brayden Schager, who started the opener against Vanderbilt and took 58 of 79 snaps against Western Kentucky on Saturday, has an undisclosed ailment. Chang indicated Schager is medically cleared to play and would be available if needed. Jake Farrell, who earned a scholarship at the end of spring training, and Armani Edden, who has practiced with the scout team, will be making the trip and are considered the primary backups to Yellen. Cammon Cooper, who had been practicing as the third-string quarterback, will not make the trip because of an undisclosed ailment.

Yellen transferred from Pittsburgh in May. He entered in the second half of the opener against Vanderbilt, completing 10 of his first 11 throws. But he failed to connect on the next nine passes, and Schager re-entered. Yellen started against Western Kentucky, but was lifted after going 4-for-11 for 36 yards and an interception.

The Warriors have not thrown a touchdown pass this season.

