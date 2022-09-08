Police search for suspect after man, 44, shot in Ewa Beach park

Honolulu police are investigating an alleged shooting that occurred in Ewa Beach Wednesday night.
Police said a 44-year-old homeless man reported being shot at Oneula Beach Park, also known as Hau Bush, by an unknown suspect who fled in a vehicle at about 8:50 p.m.
According to the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services Department, the man sustained a gunshot wound to his groin. Paramedics treated him and took him in serious condition to a hospital.
Police have opened a second-degree attempted murder investigation. There are no arrests as of this morning.
