No tsunami threat to Hawaii after strong earthquake in Papua New Guinea | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
No tsunami threat to Hawaii after strong earthquake in Papua New Guinea

  • By Associated Press and Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 3:12 pm
    A Google Maps image shows the approximate location of a Sept. 10 earthquake in Papua New Guinea. Graphic is based on data from the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency.

A 7.6-magnitude earthquake was detected in northeastern Papua New Guinea Sunday morning but does not pose a tsunami threat to Hawaii.

The quake hit at 6:46 a.m. Initial readings put the quake at a depth of some 50 to 60 kilometers (30 to 40 miles) located 67 kilometers (42 miles) east of Kainantu, a sparsely populated area.

NOAA has since removed the tsunami threat for the area.

Papua New Guinea is located on the eastern half of the island of New Guinea, to the east of Indonesia and north of eastern Australia.

It sits on the Pacific’s “Ring of Fire,” the arc of seismic faults around the Pacific Ocean where much of the world’s earthquakes and volcanic activity occurs.

