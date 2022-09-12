comscore $60,000 grant to assist Department of Hawaiian Home Lands beneficiaries affected by COVID-19 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

$60,000 grant to assist Department of Hawaiian Home Lands beneficiaries affected by COVID-19

  • By Linsey Dower ldower@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:32 p.m.

Department of Hawaiian Home Lands beneficiaries and waitlisters who have been financially affected by COVID-19 are being offered the opportunity to receive financial assistance of up to $500 as a result of $60,000 in funding by Helping Hands Hawaii. Read more

