Lihue apartment fire displaces 3

Three people were displaced Monday evening following a fire at a Lihue apartment.

Just after 6 p.m. Kauai firefighters responded to a structure fire at an apartment at Banyon Harbor, the Kauai Fire Department reported. Firefighters arrived at the scene to find smoke coming from a second-floor unit of the building.

The fire was extinguished a few minutes later and contained to a single unit, although there was damage to the apartment directly beneath the one that caught fire.

None of the occupants of the unit were inside at the time of the fire.

Two residents were displaced from the unit where the fire originated. The single resident of the unit directly underneath was also displaced. Banyon Harbor management is assisting the displaced residents with temporary housing.

Damages to the structure and its contents are estimated to be about $153,000. The fire was deemed to be accidental.