Man, woman injured in single-vehicle collision in Aiea

A 78-year-old woman is in critical condition and a 78-year-old man is in serious condition following a single-vehicle collision on Kamehameha Highway in Aiea.
The woman and the man were in the same vehicle that was involved in the crash at around 2 p.m. today, the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services reported.
EMS treated the woman with life-saving measures and transported her to an area hospital. The man was transported to a trauma facility.
No other information was provided.
