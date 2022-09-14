Man, woman injured in single-vehicle collision in Aiea

A 78-year-old woman is in critical condition and a 78-year-old man is in serious condition following a single-vehicle collision on Kamehameha Highway in Aiea.

The woman and the man were in the same vehicle that was involved in the crash at around 2 p.m. today, the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services reported.

EMS treated the woman with life-saving measures and transported her to an area hospital. The man was transported to a trauma facility.

No other information was provided.