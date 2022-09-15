Hiker rescued from Lanikai Pillbox Trail after becoming ill

Honolulu firefighters rescued a hiker who became ill on the Lanikai Pillbox Trail in Kailua this afternoon.

The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call at around 3:20 p.m. for the hiker, a woman in her 30s, who was unable to descend the trail on her own.

Firefighters reached the hiker and conducted a medical assessment before HFD’s Air 1 helicopter flew her to a nearby landing zone. Her care was transferred to the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services at 4:15 p.m.