GAME DAY BLOG: Kahuku football vs. No. 1 St. John Bosco

BELLFLOWER, CALIF. >> The Trinity League vs. USA Showcase continues tonight with the second game of a two-day event involving teams from Hawaii.

Hawaii No. 1 Kahuku will play host St. John Bosco, the No. 1-ranked team in the country according to Max Preps, at Panish Family Stadium. Kickoff is 4:30 p.m. Hawaii time.

The Red Raiders have won 15 games in a row and are the defending Open Division state champions in Hawaii. The Braves are 3-0 this season after going 10-2 last year with losses to Mater Dei and Servite.

Senior edge rusher Matayo Uiagalelei is a five-star recruit ranked in the top 30 overall in the country for the senior class. Seniors DeAndre Moore Jr. (WR), Pierce Clarkson (QB) and Aaron Williams (CB) are all four-star recruits committed to Louisville.

Peyton Woodyard is a five-star safety recruit who has committed to Notre Dame as the No. 24 overall prospect in the junior class.

Mater Dei, which won the national championship last year, opened the showcase event with a 42-14 win over Mililani on Friday night. The Monarchs trailed 7-0 in the second quarter before rattling off 42 consecutive points.

St. John Bosco won the national title in 2019 and played in Hawaii that season. The Braves beat Mililani 42-10 a year after the Trojans lost 52-14 to St. John Bosco in California.