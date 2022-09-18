Department of Health approves Kauai’s second medical marijuana dispensary

The state Department of Health approved Green Aloha Ltd.’s application to open a second medical cannabis retail dispensary on Kauai.

Green Aloha’s new retail location, which was expected to open today, is at 2827 Poipu Road in Koloa; its other dispensary is in Kapaa. At this time there are only two medical cannabis retail dispensaries on the island.

“Green Aloha’s new dispensary will provide much needed access to patients on the southside of Kauai,” said Liam Gimon, DPH Medical Cannabis License Program Section supervisor, in a news release.

As of Aug. 31, there were 34,093 in-state medical cannabis patients in Hawaii, according to DOH, and 2,811 registered caregivers. The primary reported condition for registered adult patients is severe pain, and the primary reported conditions for children under 18 years of age are seizures and severe pain.

There are six licensed retail centers on Hawaii island, five on Maui and eight on Oahu.