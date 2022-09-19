Hawaii’s monkeypox tally grows to 32 with the addition of 2 new cases

The number of monkeypox cases in Hawaii has grown to 32, with two more reported last week, according to the state Department of Health.

It appears that the two new cases were identified on Oahu, based on DOH’s tally since the state’s first reported case in June. That tally now includes 22 for Oahu, three for Hawaii island, two for Kauai County and two for Maui County. Three cases were identified in out-of-state residents.

The new cases are now reported on DOH’s dashboard online and listed by the county of diagnosis.

In the U.S., total monkeypox and orthopoxvirus cases were reported at 23,893 as of today, with one death, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Monkeypox has now been reported in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.

The weekly average of new cases reported per day in the U.S., however, appears to be on the decline.

Monkeypox — a rare disease caused by infection with the monkeypox virus — includes symptoms such as fever, headache, muscle aches, backache and swollen lymph nodes, along with exhaustion and severe rash, according to CDC, with illness typically lasting two to four weeks.

Those who contract monkeypox may experience all or only a few symptoms, with some only getting a rash, which may be located on or near the genitals or anus, or the hands, feet, chest, face, or mouth.

CDC says monkeypox is spread through close, personal, often skin-to-skin contact including direct contact with rashes or the bedding or towels used by someone with monkeypox. While generally less severe than smallpox, it can be a serious illness.

Hawaii is offering the Jynneos vaccine for monkeypox — a two-dose series administered at least 28 days apart — to eligible residents statewide. More than 2,500 doses have been administered in Hawaii, so far. Appointments for second doses are encouraged.

Vaccination eligibility includes:

>> Those who have had close contact in the last 14 days with a person with known or suspected monkeypox infection;

>> Those who are gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men and transgender individuals who have multiple or casual sex partners (such as through dating apps).

>> Workers in certain occupational groups that conduct diagnostic testing or directly handle cultures with orthopoxviruses.

Vaccination sites are primarily offering intradermal vaccination to those 18 and older, which is administered into the outer layers of the skin, similar to a TB test, according to DOH, which allows for up to five doses to be given per vial.

DOH says this federally approved technique provides the same, high level of protection from the monkeypox virus while allowing more people in Hawaii to be protected.

Appointments for the Jynneos vaccines can be scheduled via DOH’s hotline at 808-586-4462 or at health.hawaii.gov/docd/mpxvax. Parental consent is required for those under 18.

Other providers of the Jynneos vaccines include:

OAHU

>> Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center (Waianae and Kapolei) 808-427-0442

>> Hawaii Health & Harm Reduction Center (Honolulu) 808-521-2437

>> Kaiser Permanente on Oahu (Mapunapuna) 808-432-2000, prompt 1

MAUI

>> Malama I Ke Ola 808-871-7772

KAUAI

>> Malama Pono Health Services 808-246-9577

HAWAII ISLAND

>> Hamakua-Kohala Health 808-930-2751