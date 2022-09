Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Right on, Mary J. Culvyhouse (“Stronger laws to get more affordable homes,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Sept. 14).

Affordability begins with the building of the homes. How about building a whole subdivision of simple homes — two or three bedrooms and no frills. Just the basics: rooms, sturdy but affordable carpet, simple appliances (no dishwasher, but leave a space where the owner can install one).

Try to bring the cost down so the mortgage plus homeowners association fees are as close to what it costs to rent. Then you will have achieved true affordable housing.

With condos, the builder gets tax credits when only a few units are “affordable.” The whole building should be designed as simple, no-frills affordable units. No pool, spa or other amenities. This would deter investment and outside buyers.

If you want to build affordable housing, then build it. Leave the upgrades to the owner when they can afford it.

If you want to build luxury condos, then build them without getting tax breaks from the residents of Hawaii.

All affordable homes or condos should remain as such, with a minimum gain allowed if sold. Property taxes would be based on purchase price, not area market price.

Sylvia Kalama

Waipahu

Waimanalo properties agriculture in name only

The city’s plan to overhaul land use regulations is desperately needed, especially in agricultural areas (“City plans to overhaul Oahu’s land use ordinances,” Star-Advertiser, Sept. 4).

Nowhere is corruption and neglect more obvious than here in Hawaii. One need only drive through the agricultural back roads of Waimanalo or other agriculture areas to see that the majority of prime ag land sits fallow as “gentleman’s estates,” or full of decrepit buildings, nonconforming businesses, or abandoned cars and other junk. Very little is used for actual agriculture.

Most of these state-owned lands are leased to politically connected individuals or entities who, rather than put the land to use as intended, act as ag-squatters waiting for land values to increase or more favorable zoning changes so they can transfer the lease and make a profit.

It’s long overdue to turn this valuable land into something productive as was intended, to benefit all the people of Hawaii and not just the privileged few.

Robert Bravieri

Waimanalo

Post-presidency Trump just expanding his brand

The continuing saga of the Trump post-presidency has turned out almost exactly as Donald Trump wanted and “Never Trumpers” anticipated.

Examine how Trump still consumes most of the air in cyberspace and the media a full 18 months after leaving office. That’s exactly what he ultimately wanted from the get-go in 2016 when entering the race for president — to expand his brand name and get bigger with each passing year. His lasting impact (most of it negative) continues to be a threat to the nation.

The Never Trumpers warned us about what his presidency might turn out to be like. Lo and behold, they weren’t even close. It’s turned out even worse than anyone could have imagined.

Now Trump has to explain why he needed to keep in his possession, and lie about the existence of, highly classified documents. If he can come up with an acceptable answer, then he truly is an artist without peer and we are all doomed, as democracy in America as we know will be toast.

Trevor Tyler

Aliamanu

Use Southern Cross on Hawaii state flag

To amplify what Jeff Jones opined (“Hawaii should remove Union Jack from flag,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Sept. 13): I would recommend our flag include something with the Southern Cross, also known as Southern Crux, because it is completely visible in the United States from Hawaii.

I’ve read that it was used by the islands’ indigenous people for open-ocean navigation much as Polaris, the North Star, in Ursa Minor, was used by the mainland’s indigenous people for land navigation.

Although it might be difficult to design without getting too “busy,” recognition of Hawaii being the last of 50 states to join the nation also would be appropriate.

Carl L. Jacobs

Aiea

Adm. Chung-Hoon a genuine local hero

While waiting for my takeout order at Forty Niner restaurant in Aiea, I began conversing with a couple of impressive sailors whose clothes were emblazoned with a striking ship’s name: USS Chung-Hoon.

My wife and I began researching the ship and its name and discovered that Adm. Gordon Chung-Hoon was born in Hawaii, went to Punahou, joined the Navy, and was stationed as a young officer aboard the battleship USS Arizona when it sank on Dec. 7, 1941.

Luckily he survived and rose quickly to command positions, serving heroically in the Pacific theater and thereafter.

We think the people of Hawaii should know more about our local hero Adm. Gordon Chung-Hoon. Thanks for spreading the word.

Dave and Dr. Dolly Langen

Aiea

