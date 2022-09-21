Hawaii island police investigating road sign thefts

Hawaii island police are investigating the theft of numerous road signs in Kau district along Mamalahoa Highway.

The Hawaii Police Department said that since Aug. 30 signs were removed along the highway in the areas of Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, Pahala, Black Sands Beach, Naalehu and Waiohinu. The signs included those for nene goose crossing, tsunami evacuation routes and Hawaii scenic byways.

HPD is asking anyone with information regarding the thefts to call its nonemergency line at 808-935-3311 or Officer Paul Write III at Paul.Wright@hawaiicounty.gov. Anonymous tips can be provided to CrimeStoppers at 808-961-8300.