PHOTO: Power Training

POWER TRAINING: Kansai Electric Power Co. workers scale 33-foot mock utility poles at a training facility in Ibaraki, Osaka prefecture, Japan. Since joining the company in the spring, the 57 new employees have learned how to work in settings high off the ground while carrying out tasks related to the distribution of electric power. The employees will train through next August before being assigned to work in different locations.
