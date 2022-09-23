Injured hiker rescued from Koko Head Crater Trail

Honolulu firefighters rescued a hiker at Koko Head Crater Trail who fell about 8 feet at the trail summit.

The Honolulu Fire Department received a call at around 6:15 p.m. today about a woman, described as being approximately 20 years old, who was injured on the Hawaii Kai trail.

Firefighters arrived at the scene a few minutes later and established a landing zone at Koko Head District Park.

HFD made contact with the hiker by foot and conducted a medical assessment before flying her via the department’s Air 1 helicopter to the landing zone.

The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services took over care of the hiker at around 7:30 p.m.