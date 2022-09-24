comscore First responders looking for missing snorkeler at Waikiki | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
First responders looking for missing snorkeler at Waikiki

  By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today

First responders are looking for a missing swimmer who was last seen at the Duke Kahanamoku Beach in Waikiki.

The Honolulu Fire Department reported receiving a 911 call about the swimmer around 4:40 p.m. today. The swimmer, who the Honolulu Emergency Services Department described as a 55-year-old man, was reportedly snorkelling about 30 yards from shore.

HFD, Honolulu Ocean Safety, Honolulu Police Department the U.S. Coast Guard searched for the man by air, land and sea.

The search was suspended at around 6:20 p.m. because of the fading daylight and will resume tomorrow at first light.

