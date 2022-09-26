Man, 19, allegedly attempts to take moped from rider in McCully-Moiliili

Honolulu police arrested a 19-year-old man after he allegedly attempted to take a moped from a 41-year-old man in McCully-Moiliili early today.

Police said the victim was on his moped at the intersection of Kapiolani Boulevard and Date Street at about midnight when the suspect attempted to take the moped by force.

The victim sustained abrasions in the robbery.

Police arrested the suspect on suspicion of second-degree robbery.