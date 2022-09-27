Man, 20, arrested for alleged bomb threat at Kauai elementary school

Kauai police arrested a 20-year-old Hanamaulu man in connection with a bomb threat at an elementary school in Koloa Monday.

The Kauai Police Department’s Bomb Squad, American Medical Response and Kauai Fire Department responded to Koloa Elementary School after the school administration received a phone call from a man at about 12:05 p.m. Monday.

The man said a bomb was set to detonate at the end of the school day, according to police.

Police assisted in evacuating students from campus. Officers conducted a full sweep of the grounds and did not find any devices, police said.

Police located the suspect that afternoon and arrested him on suspicion of first-degree terroristic threatening.