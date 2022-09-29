State posts warning signs following sewage spill at Pearl Harbor pier

The Hawaii Department of Health is advising the public to stay out of waters near Pier 23 in Pearl Harbor on Oahu due to a sewage discharge.

More than 1,000 gallons of wastewater spilled into the waters due to a leaking pipe, according to DOH in an advisory, which was ongoing as of about 1:30 p.m. today.

A map of the area shows it to be the Southeast Loch area.

DOH says signs have been posted, and the public is advised to remain out of the affected waters until they have been removed.