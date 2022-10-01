comscore Man shot several times at California youth football game | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Man shot several times at California youth football game

  • By Associated Press
  • Today
  • THE ORANGE COUNTY REGISTER / AP A police officer marks the scene of a shooting in Ontario, Calif., on Saturday, Oct. 1, after a person was shot several times at a youth football game at Colony High School.

    THE ORANGE COUNTY REGISTER / AP

ONTARIO, Calif. >> A 34-year-old man was shot several times and seriously wounded at a youth football game Saturday morning in Southern California, police said.

Ontario police said the man was targeted on a sidewalk between the playing field and parking lot at Colony High School.

No one else was injured, and there was no further threat.

The wounded man was taken to a nearby hospital and listed in serious condition, spokesperson Sequoia Payton said.

An unknown number of suspects fled, and the motive was not known, Payton said.

Police were interviewing witnesses for more information.

The game was not a school-sponsored event, police said.

