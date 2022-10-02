Flash flood warning in effect for Kauai

A flash flood warning has been issued for Kauai prompted by moderate to heavy showers over the island, according to the National Weather Service.

The warning means flash flooding is imminent or occurring in streams, roads and low-lying areas. The warning is in effect until 11 a.m. and may be extended or dropped depending on weather conditions.

Kauai Emergency Management Agency sent out a tweet this morning urging all residents and visitors to avoid all nonessential travel due to the flash flood warning.

At 9:03 a.m., the radar showed heavy showers and storms over Kauai with additional moderate and heavy showers developing and moving ashore from the northeast. Forecasters said peak rainfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour can be expected. According to forecasters, portions of Kauai already received over 3 inches of rain in the past three hours. Wainiha and Hanalei streams have seen water levels rising quickly and will likely continue through the late morning hours.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Lihue, Kapaa, Kalaheo, Kekaha, Princeville, Kilauea, North Fork, Wailua Trails, Lawai, Omao, Kokee State Park, Wailua Homesteads, Hanalei, Hanapepe, Wainiha, Na Pali State Park, Koloa, Haena, Waimea, Wailua and Poipu.

Forecasters recommend to avoid crossing fast-flowing or rising water in your vehicle or on foot. Stay away from streams, rivers, drainage ditches and culverts even if they are currently dry. Landslides with steep terrain are possible along with potential public road closures.

No road closures have been reported yet, but the Hanalei River gauge shows a rise in water level with potential flooding along the Kuhio Highway near the Hanalei Bridge. Forecasters said to expect ponding, low visibility and other hazardous driving conditions. “If you must drive, please do so with extreme caution,” forecasters said in a statement.

For weather updates, call the National Weather Service at 808-245-6001 or visit www.weather.gov/hfo.