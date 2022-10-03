Corrections

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 808-529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.

>> A paragraph including survivors of Philip “Pip” Kniskern White on Page B4 Sunday included some incorrect and incomplete information. Here is the correct paragraph: In addition to his wife and sons, White is survived by son Kenneth White; mother Karen White of Honolulu; brothers Robert “Terry” White of Kaneohe and Mike White of Makawao, Maui; sister Mele Pochereva of Kailua; daughter-in-law Erin; grandson Philip Reynolds White; and nieces, nephews and cousins.