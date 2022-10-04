Board of Water Supply launches new toilet rebate

Honolulu’s Board of Water Supply has launched a new toilet rebate that would support its voluntary conservation request for Oahu water users.

Customers who replace an older toilet with a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency WaterSense-labeled model can receive a rebate of up to $45 per toilet for up to two toilets per household. The rebate is also part of the board’s WaterSensible Program.

WaterSense toilets use about 1.28 gallons of water per flush, while current federal standard toilets use 1.68 gallons.

“Think about how many times a day the toilet in your home is flushed. With this new rebate, residents can save up to 13,000 gallons of water per year,” said Ernest Lau, BWS manager and chief engineer, in a statement. “Over time, customers will be able to see long-term savings on their water bill while helping to preserve our limited yet precious water resources.”

BWS customers can apply for and learn more about this rebate and others at www.boardofwatersupply.com/rebates.