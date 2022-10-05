comscore Officer shoots armed man inside Chicago police station | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Officer shoots armed man inside Chicago police station

  • By Associated Press
  • ANTHONY VAZQUEZ/CHICAGO SUN-TIMES VIA AP Police gather outside the Ogden District police station after an officer shot a man who allegedly pulled out a gun in the lobby in Chicago. Department spokesman Tom Ahern said in a tweet that the man who was shot was taken to a hospital in stable condition and that his gun was recovered at the scene.

    Police gather outside the Ogden District police station after an officer shot a man who allegedly pulled out a gun in the lobby in Chicago. Department spokesman Tom Ahern said in a tweet that the man who was shot was taken to a hospital in stable condition and that his gun was recovered at the scene.

CHICAGO >> A Chicago police officer shot an armed man inside a police station on the city’s West Side on Wednesday, just days after an officer shot a man who infiltrated another police facility and pointed guns at officers, a department spokesman said.

Department spokesman Tom Ahern said in a tweet that the man who was shot was taken to a hospital in stable condition and that his gun was recovered at the scene.

Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt said the shooting happened shortly before 1 p.m. at the department’s Ogden District station. Merritt did not have any details about the shooting or the man who was shot, only saying that his injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

Ahern did not have any further details but said Police Superintendent David Brown would address the media later Wednesday afternoon.

Last week, 47-year-old Donald Patrick of Waukegan was shot by police after he climbed a fire escape of another West Side station, entered the building, grabbed handguns off a table and allegedly pointed them at officers who were undergoing SWAT training.

Patrick was arrested and charged with burglary and aggravated assault of an officer using a firearm.

