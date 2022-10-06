Japanese stout wins big at beer awards

TOKYO >> Nasu Royal Stout, produced by Nasu Kohgen Beer in Nasu, Tochigi prefecture, was named the World’s Best Stout at the World Beer Awards 2022, a competition for beers from around the globe.

The awards are held annually by Paragraph Publishing Ltd., a British company that publishes Whisky Magazine. This year about 3,200 brands from 50 countries entered the competition.

Twenty-nine Japanese brands that passed qualifying rounds in Japan advanced to the contest, where they were evaluated by category.

Since its launch in 1996, Nasu Royal Stout has undergone a series of improvements. The stout is made with German hops and takes about a month to ferment and mature. It combines assertive bitterness with a deep, rich yet mild flavor while boasting a coffeelike mouthfeel.

“We are happy to have received such high marks from Britain, the birthplace of stout,” said company spokesman Takashi Oyamada. “Our success is all thanks to continued support from our customers over the years.”

Nasu Royal Stout goes for about $6 per 330 milliliter (nearly 12-ounce) bottle.