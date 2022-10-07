Suspect charged after robbery at illegal game room in Makaha area

A 27-year-old man has been charged after a robbery at an illegal game room in the Makaha area.
Jamaal Winston was charged today for first-degree robbery after the incident, which took place on Sept. 28 at around 2 p.m, according to the Honolulu Police Department. Police said that two armed males entered the residential game room and took money from a cashier and a safe.
The suspects then fled with an undisclosed amount of money. Winston was arrested Thursday morning, police reported.
Court documents allege that Winston used a “simulated firearm” during the robbery.
His bail has been set at $300,000.
