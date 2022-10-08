Suspect, 32, charged after alleged robbery in Kaimuki area

A 32-year-old man has been charged with second-degree robbery after allegedly pushing a 74-year-old man and taking his bag in the Kaimuki area.

Maua Tuitele was arrested Wednesday evening shortly after the alleged robbery, during which he pushed the victim from behind, grabbed his bag and fled in a vehicle he parked a short distance away.

The victim was treated for a minor bodily injury at the scene.

A witness was able to get the license plate of the suspect vehicle, and police later located and arrested Tuitele.

He was charged today, and his bail has been set at $11,000.