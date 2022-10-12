Queen’s to host job fair Friday

The Queen’s Health System, Hawaii’s largest employer, will host a job fair Friday to recruit new talent in nursing, imaging, information technology and patient services.
The event will be held from 4-8 p.m. at the Moani Waikiki, 2330 Kalakaua Ave. at International Market Place.
Attendees will have the opportunity to meet face to face with hiring managers, apply and interview for positions, and may receive on-the-spot offers. Free food and beverages, live entertainment, and networking opportunities also will be available.
Interested attendees can preregister at queens.org/join.
