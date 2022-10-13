Kauai County to hand out thousands of free COVID home test kits

Kauai County will be giving out thousands of free COVID-19 home test kits at various neighborhood centers next week.

The county, in partnership with the state Health Department, is offering about 6,000 COVID tests kits on a first-come, first-served basis, starting Wednesday. There will be a limit of five tests per individual or household.

“Mahalo to our partners with the Kauai District Health Office, the Department of Parks and Recreation, and the Kauai Emergency Management Agency for making these free tests available to our community,” said Mayor Derek Kawakami in a news release. “Home test kits are one of the many tools at our disposal to reduce the risk of spreading COVID.”

These COVID tests have an expiration date of November 2022, officials said, but have received a 7-month shelf-life extension from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. They are set to expire in June 2023.

The distribution schedule will be as follows:

Wednesday, Oct. 19

>> 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Hanalei Neighborhood Center

>> 1 to 4 p.m., Kilauea Neighborhood Center

Thursday, Oct. 20

>> 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Waimea Neighborhood Center

>> 1 to 4 p.m., Hanapepe Neighborhood Center

Friday, Oct. 21

>> 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Bryan J. Baptiste Sports Complex

>> 1 to 4 p.m., Lihue Neighborhood Center

COVID testing is also available islandwide on Kauai, with sites listed at kauai.gov/covidtest.