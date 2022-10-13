Customers can get virtual makeovers

TOKYO >> Cosmetics company Kose Corp. has launched a “color machine” that uses projection mapping technology to project 3D images of makeup onto the face of a customer. The technology is offered at its Maison Kose store in Ginza.

Using the device, customers can try on many shades of makeup without actually applying the cosmetics.

Kose was directly involved in the development of the color machine. The images change instantly according to facial movements and expressions, allowing customers to see how the makeup would look from different angles. Shoppers can choose from more than 8,000 color combinations of eye shadow, blush and lipstick.

Kose developed the technology as contactless services have grown in popularity during the pandemic. To use the color machine, customers must reserve a spot on the company’s website.