Hawaii police investigating homicide after finding body with gunshot wound in Puna home

Hawaii police are investigating a homicide after finding a decomposed body with a gunshot wound to the head in a Puna home.
On Tuesday at around 1:30 p.m., Puna patrol officers with the Hawaii Police Department responded to an off-grid residence on Lehua Street in Mountain View after an acquaintance of the victim conducted a welfare check. The acquaintance discovered a “foul odor” coming from within the residence.
Responding officers found a decomposing body on the floor of the home. An autopsy was performed today and a forensic pathologist concluded that the victim died from a single gunshot wound to the head.
HPD identified the victim as 47-year-old James Paul Phelps.
Police are still investigating the second-degree murder case. They are still trying to identify a suspect and a motive.
Police are asking anyone with information about the case to call Detective Kimo Keliipaakaua of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at 808-961-2375, or via email at kimo.keliipaakaua@hawaiicounty.gov. The police department’s non-emergency number can also be contacted at 808-935-3311.
