Las Vegas Advisor: New casino coming to Las Vegas Strip

Plans have been announced for the 6-acre south-Strip location (across from Aria) purchased by hotel and restaurant magnate Tilman Fertitta for $270 million earlier this year.

Fertitta plans to build a 43-story, 2,420-room hotel-casino with multiple restaurants, a showroom, convention space, spa, wedding chapel and an auto showroom.

Additional details such as the budget and timetable weren’t disclosed, but Fertitta’s track record in the casino world is solid — he owns downtown’s Golden Nugget and several casinos around the country — making this deal look real, despite the limited information.

Light turned off: Light Nightclub at Mandalay Bay closed abruptly last week. The nightclub had been open only since February after closing during the pandemic shutdown. After opening as one of Las Vegas’ first super-­clubs at Bellagio, Light moved to Mandalay Bay in 2013 and replaced Rumjungle. No future plans have been announced for the space.

Hawaiian hits: A visitor from Hawaii who usually stays at the California downtown switched to the Fremont this trip, where she fired up a Buffalo Inferno slot machine and took down the progressive jackpot of $717,738. It didn’t take long for the decision to switch to be validated; she hit the jackpot on her first spin.

Fast lane: The Nevada Department of Transportation announced last week that it’s ending the 24-hour enforcement of the minimum number of occupants (two) in vehicles using the HOV lanes on I-15. As of Oct. 24, ­single-occupant vehicles are allowed to use the lanes between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. daily. The NDOT will study the new hours for 18 months, then decide whether to stay with the hours or adjust again.

Question: Are there any slot machines left in Las Vegas that use coins?

Answer: While ticket-in ticket-out (TITO) technology dominates, a recent news report named the following casinos that still offer some “coin-droppers”: Circus Circus ($1/$5 only), El Cortez, California and Skyline.

