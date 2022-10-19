Honolulu airport worker seriously hurt after being pinned by luggage containers

A 49-year-old airline worker was seriously injured after she was pinned by luggage containers being towed at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport this morning, Hawaii Department of Transportation officials said.

According to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services and DOT, the “tug” towing the luggage containers rolled and momentarily pinned the worker’s lower legs against a curb at about 5:30 a.m. The containers are used to carry luggage to and from planes and baggage claim areas.

Airport staff helped free the woman.

EMS treated her and took her in serious condition to a hospital.