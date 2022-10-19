Man, 33, arrested on suspicion of armed robbery at Kapolei home improvement store

A 33-year-old man was arrested this afternoon for an alleged armed robbery at a home improvement store in the Kapolei area over the weekend.
At around 8:15 p.m. Saturday the suspect allegedly walked into the store and walked out with items that he did not pay for, the Honolulu Police Department reported.
When employees approached the suspect, he allegedly brandished a firearm, police said. He then fled in a vehicle with some of the unpaid items.
At just before 1 p.m. today, he was arrested on suspicion of first-degree robbery.
