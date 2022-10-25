comscore Partial solar eclipse takes a bite out of the sun | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Partial solar eclipse takes a bite out of the sun

  • By Associated Press
  • Today
  • Updated 12:42 pm
  • ANDREEA ALEXANDRU / AP A priest looks through a welding filter during a partial solar eclipse in Bucharest, Romania, Tuesday, Oct. 25. People around the world gathered Tuesday to witness the last solar eclipse of the year, a phenomenon where the moon briefly casts a black shadow that blocks the sun.

    A priest looks through a welding filter during a partial solar eclipse in Bucharest, Romania, Tuesday, Oct. 25. People around the world gathered Tuesday to witness the last solar eclipse of the year, a phenomenon where the moon briefly casts a black shadow that blocks the sun.

Much of Europe and parts of Africa and Asia saw the moon take a bite out of the sun during the second and last solar eclipse of the year.

The partial eclipse took about four hours. At its peak, the eclipse covered more than 80% of the sun.

A solar eclipse happens when the moon’s path crosses in between the Earth and the sun, blocking out the sun’s light. In a partial eclipse, the three aren’t perfectly aligned — so a crescent of the sun still peeks out.

The next solar eclipse is in April — a rare hybrid kind that will appear as a total eclipse across parts of Australia and Asia.

