Man, 64, critically injured in Punchbowl moped crash

A 64-year-old moped rider was critically injured after the moped struck an unoccupied, parked vehicle in the Punchbowl area Tuesday.

Honolulu police said a black Sanyan moped was traveling eastbound on Puowaina Drive at a high rate of speed when the rider lost control and struck the parked vehicle at about 7:40 p.m.

The rider was taken in critical condition to a hospital. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Police said speed was a factor. It’s unknown at this time whether drugs or alcohols were factors.