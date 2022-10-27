Hawaiian Electric pilot program reduces upfront EV charger costs for businesses

Hawaii Electric has launched a new program to reduce the upfront costs for businesses and commercial entities to install Level 2 EV chargers in the state.

The three-year pilot “Charge Up Commercial” program is now accepting applications, with the goal of establishing 30 new charging sites on Oahu, Hawaii island, and in Maui County.

Under the $5 million program, Hawaiian Electric will pay for and install equipment, including transformers, conduit and electric panels, to support charging stations purchased by the business. This infrastructure associated with EV charging typically represents a sizeable investment, Hawaiian Electric said, and can be cost prohibitive for some businesses.

The goal of “Charge Up Commercial” is to help reduce the cost and complexity of installing charging equipment for a range of businesses — from shops to condos, office buildings and parking faciltiies — that own or lease a site.

“We’re excited to give businesses, condos and apartments the opportunity to meet current demand and get ahead of the curve by installing electric vehicle charging equipment,” said Aki Marceau, Hawaiian Electric’s director of electrification of transportation, in a statement. “Not only is it good for business but installing charging stations sends a clear message that you support Hawaii’s ambitious clean energy goals.”

The program, which was approved by regulators, allows Hawaiian Electric to provide “make-ready” infrastructure for the installation of four to six Level 2 charging ports per site. The program is for Level 2 charging stations only, and not for DC fast chargers.

An application form and more information about the program are available at hawaiianelectric.com.