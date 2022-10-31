55-year-old Haiku, Maui, man dies near Maalaea Pali Trail

A 55-year-old Haiku, Maui, man died near the Maalaea Pali Trail Saturday despite the efforts of emergency crews and hikers who tried to revive him, according to the Maui Fire Department.

The man was found unresponsive by the hikers on a service road about 1 mile above Honoapiilani Highway on the Wailuku side of the Maalaea Pali Trail.

Cardiopulmonary resuscitation was started by bystanders before fire personnel arrived by helicopter. He was flown to the landing zone, where he was pronounced dead by the medics at 12:49 p.m.