Firefighters investigate cause of Pahoa house fire

Hawaii island firefighters extinguished a fire that broke out at a residence in Pahoa Saturday.

Fire crews responded to a structure fire at 13-255 Kamaili Road at about 10 a.m. When they arrived, they saw a 35-foot-by-35-foot, two-story wooden home “partially involved in fire,” the Hawaii County Fire Department said.

There were no occupants in the home at the time.

Firefighters extinguished the fire at 12:45 p.m. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Damage is estimated at $375,000.