Man, 43, critically injured when truck rear-ends another truck in Kapolei area

A 43-year-old man was critically injured in a two-vehicle collision on the H-1 freeway in the Kapolei area Monday.

Honolulu police said a green Ford F-350 utility truck operated by a 56-year-old man was traveling westbound on the freeway when a white Toyota pickup truck rear-ended the Ford prior to the Kalaeloa Boulevard offramp at about 4 p.m.

The collision prompted the temporary closure of all westbound lanes of the freeway after one of the truck drivers “was pinned and needed to be extricated,” the Honolulu Fire Department said.

The other driver managed to exit his vehicle on his own.

Police said the Toyota driver was taken in critical condition to a hospital. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The Ford driver was taken in stable condition to a hospital.

Speed was not a factor in the collision, police said.

It’s unknown at this time whether alcohol or drugs were factors.