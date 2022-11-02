This spectacular salad stars golden beets

A best salad can be spectacular if you roast your own beets, specifically fresh ones, not vacuum-packed or canned. They take at least an hour to cook so it’s a good idea to make them early, even two days in advance. Then, this tasty salad can be assembled in a few minutes. Choose any color beet, but the golden ones make an impression.

Beet Salad With Goat Cheese Toasts

Ingredients:

• 4 medium golden beets (the size of a tennis ball), trimmed and scrubbed

• Salt and pepper

• 1 small shallot, minced

• 1 small garlic clove, grated

• 3 tablespoons sherry vinegar, plus more as needed

• 1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil

• 1/2 teaspoon chopped thyme

• 1/2 teaspoon chopped rosemary

• 1/2 teaspoon finely sliced chives

• 1/2 teaspoon lemon zest

• 4 ounces fresh goat cheese, at room temperature

• 8 to 10 thin slices of baguette

• 1 medium fennel bulb, trimmed

Directions:

Cook beets: Place the beets in a small roasting dish, add water to a depth of about 1 inch and a generous pinch of salt. Cover tightly and bake at 375 degrees for about 1 hour, until beets can be pierced with a fork. (Alternatively, simmer beets on the stovetop for an hour in well-salted water.)

Let cool slightly, then slip off skins while the beets are still warm. Cut beets into wedges and place in a small bowl. Beets may be cooked up to 2 days in advance.

While the beets roast, make the vinaigrette: Place shallot and garlic in a small bowl or jar. Cover with vinegar and add a pinch of salt. Whisk in olive oil and add pepper.

Prepare goat cheese: With a fork, stir herbs and lemon zest into goat cheese. Spread goat cheese mixture on baguette slices and set on a baking sheet. When ready to serve, bake until crisp and slightly browned, 10 minutes in a 375-degree oven or toaster oven. Toasts do not have to be piping hot when served.

Whisk dressing and pour over beets, reserving 3 tablespoons. Add a pinch of salt and toss beets well. Leave to sit for a few minutes, then taste and adjust vinegar and salt — beets are notorious for needing more vinegar and salt.

Thinly slice the fennel crosswise. Toss with a little salt and the reserved dressing. Arrange fennel on individual plates or a serving dish. Place dressed beets on fennel, then fluff fennel a bit. Garnish with goat cheese toasts and serve.

Total time: 1 hour 30 minutes, serves 4-6.