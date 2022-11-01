Kamehameha alum Mana Shim will lead U.S. Soccer task force on abuse

Mana Shim hesitates to describe her new position as her dream job, she said, because working to root out abuse in soccer is “not something that anyone hopes there needs to be a position for.”
But when U.S. Soccer’s president approached the Kamehameha alum in October about joining the federation as the leader of a new player-safety committee, a job that will give her a leading role in shaping new policies to protect people from the kind of abuse she endured as a player, Shim said she couldn’t help but feel as if she had found her calling.
“I feel like this is my life’s work,” Shim said in an interview Monday, just after she announced her new role on social media.
Shim will join U.S. Soccer as chair of what the federation is calling its participant-safety task force. The committee will report directly to the federation’s senior leaders and is part of its continuing effort to implement the recommendations detailed in a report into what was described by lead investigator Sally Yates as the “systemic” abuse of women and girls in American soccer.
Among the details in the Yates report were the repeated efforts of players, including Shim, to raise concerns about abuse at the hands of coaches and the persistent failures of organizations such as U.S. Soccer, the governing body for the sport in America, and the National Women’s Soccer League, in which Shim once played, to do enough to prevent it.
In her new role, Shim, 31, will direct a committee of 25 to 30 people including not only players and coaches but psychologists, trainers and team doctors. The hope, Shim said, is that such a diversity of experiences will ensure that all viewpoints are taken into account as U.S. Soccer tries to eradicate abuse in the sport.
Shim said she had decided the position was a natural fit for the skills she “intentionally acquired” since she ended her pro playing career: a law degree from the University of Hawaii; work on sexual abuse cases as a member of the public defender’s office in Honolulu; communications strategies as she worked to get her and other players’ stories out and even time as an assistant at San Jose State, where she gained a new understanding of the power coaches can have over young players.
“Just as far as what I can offer and what I care about,” Shim said, “it really feels like the perfect fit for where I am in my life and how I want to contribute in the world.”
