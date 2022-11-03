2 motorcyclists in serious condition following related collisions on Pali Highway

Two 19-year-old male motorcyclists are in serious condition following related traffic collisions on the Pali Highway this evening.

At just before 7 p.m., the first of the two collisions took place when one of the motorcyclists heading south on the highway crashed prior to the tunnels, the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services reported. He suffered multiple traumatic injuries.

The crash resulted in traffic, and at around 7 p.m. the second motorcyclist, who was also heading south, collided with a vehicle that had slowed on the highway following the first crash.

The second motorcyclist flew over the barrier on the highway and into the windward lanes, EMS reported.

Both men are in serious condition and were transported to a trauma hospital.