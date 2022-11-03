Flood advisory issued for island of Maui

A flood advisory has been issued for the island of Maui through 11 a.m. today due to excessive rainfall.

The National Weather Service says that at 7:58 a.m., radar indicated heavy rain over East Maui. Rain was falling at a rate of up to 2 inches per hour with the heaviest rain over the East Maui mountains. Additional heavy showers are expected during the next few hours.

Some locations that will experience flooding include Kipahulu, Nahiku, Hana, Kaupo, Keanae, Haleakala National Park, Hamoa and Wailua.

The public is advised to stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low-lying areas prone to flooding.

The advisory may need to be extended beyond 11 a.m. if flooding persists.

Forecasters say breezy east-southeast winds are expected to continue, with the bulk of shower activity over windward and southeast-facing slopes of the Hawaii island and Maui through Saturday.

A small craft advisory also remains in effect for Maalaea Bay, Pailolo and Alenuihaha channels, and Hawaii island leeward and southeast waters through 6 a.m. Friday.

A record high temperature of 92 degrees on Wednesday, meanwhile, matched the previous record set for Kahului, Maui for the day in 2015 and 1995.