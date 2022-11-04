3 injured after vehicle crashes into building in Kaimuki

Three people have been injured following a crash in Kaimuki involving a vehicle that was driven into a building this evening.

The incident took place at around 5 p.m. on Harding Avenue, according to the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services. Honolulu police responded to 3625 Harding Ave., the address of Liberty Dialysis.

A 51-year-old man is in critical condition following the crash, EMS said. Two men in their 70s, one of whom was the driver of the vehicle, are in serious condition.

Three other patients were evaluated at the scene but refused transport, EMS said.