Fire destroys Waianae home

An early morning house fire destroyed a home in Waianae today.

Eleven units with 36 firefighters responded to a 911 call of a structure fire on Kuwale Road shortly after 2:15 a.m. When fire crews arrived, they saw flames and smoke emanating from all sides of a single-story residence, the Honolulu Fire Department said.

The fire also scorched a large tree on the property.

There were no occupants in the home at the time of the blaze.

Firefighters brought the fire under control at 3:09 a.m. and extinguished it just before 4:30 a.m. No injuries were reported.

Fire investigators are at the scene looking into the cause of the fire. A damage estimate has yet to be determined.