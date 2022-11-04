Fire destroys Waianae home

An early morning house fire destroyed a home in Waianae today.
Eleven units with 36 firefighters responded to a 911 call of a structure fire on Kuwale Road shortly after 2:15 a.m. When fire crews arrived, they saw flames and smoke emanating from all sides of a single-story residence, the Honolulu Fire Department said.
The fire also scorched a large tree on the property.
There were no occupants in the home at the time of the blaze.
Firefighters brought the fire under control at 3:09 a.m. and extinguished it just before 4:30 a.m. No injuries were reported.
Fire investigators are at the scene looking into the cause of the fire. A damage estimate has yet to be determined.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.