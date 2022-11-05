Police report 2 recent murder attempts in Waianae involving couples

Honolulu police reported two recent attempted murder cases in Waianae involving people who had been dating.

On Wednesday at around 6:30 p.m., a 27-year-old man driving a vehicle allegedly struck a 28-year-old man, the Honolulu Police Department reported. The 28-year-old man was romantically involved with the suspect’s ex-girlfriend, which reportedly led to the incident.

The suspect, Shyden Ilae Pave, was arrested Thursday afternoon and was charged with second-degree attempted murder. His bail is set at $2,000.

In the other attempted murder case, which took place at around 6:30 a.m. today, a 62-year-old suspect allegedly tried to stab a 38-year-old woman he was dating.

The woman suffered “defensive wounds” from the attack. The suspect fled prior to police arrival, HPD said.

No arrests have yet been made for that incident.