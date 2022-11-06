comscore 2 men suffer burns at HECO substation
2 men suffer burns at HECO substation

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 10:26 am

Two men, described as 55 and another as 27, are in serious condition today following possible electric shock, according to an EMS report.

Honolulu paramedics treated and transported the two men who suffered burns to their torso and extremities due to a possible electric arc at the Hawaiian Electric Co. substation on Kuwili Street.

No other details were immediately available.

