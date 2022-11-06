2 men suffer burns at HECO substation

Two men, described as 55 and another as 27, are in serious condition today following possible electric shock, according to an EMS report.
Honolulu paramedics treated and transported the two men who suffered burns to their torso and extremities due to a possible electric arc at the Hawaiian Electric Co. substation on Kuwili Street.
No other details were immediately available.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.